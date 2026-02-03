Adaptive Security Risk is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Advanced Technology Group. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security leaders who need to quantify which employees pose the highest risk will find Adaptive Security Risk's real-time scoring and automated remediation cycle hard to match; it converts abstract awareness training into measurable risk reduction tied to individual behavior. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 domains from awareness through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in ID.RA and DE.CM through credential breach tracking and multi-channel phishing simulations that surface actual exposure patterns. Skip this if your team lacks the operational bandwidth to act on role-based risk reports weekly, or if you're looking for a lightweight annual training checkbox tool rather than an active risk management platform.
ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training
SMB and mid-market teams with limited security staff will get the most from ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training because its managed service model removes the operational burden of running phishing campaigns and training cycles in-house. The platform's 500+ content library, automated campaign scheduling, and Smart Groups for targeted deployment mean you configure once and let it run, while the Phish-Prone baseline and point-of-failure education measurably shift user behavior without requiring a dedicated awareness coordinator. Skip this if you need deep API-driven orchestration across your entire security stack or prioritize detection and response capabilities; KnowBe4 is training-first, not incident-response-integrated.
Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation
Managed SAT service powered by KnowBe4 with phishing simulation & reporting.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Risk vs ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Security Risk: Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation. built by Adaptive Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location..
ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training: Managed SAT service powered by KnowBe4 with phishing simulation & reporting. built by Advanced Technology Group. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing attacks with customizable and community templates, Baseline Phish-Prone percentage assessment, 500+ item security awareness training content library (modules, videos, games, posters, newsletters)..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox