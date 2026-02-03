Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. Suped is a free email security platforms tool by Suped. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
Startup and SMB security teams drowning in DMARC aggregate reports will actually get value from Suped because it converts RUA and RUF data into actionable dashboards instead of leaving you to parse XML files manually. The free tier removes the budget barrier for domain authentication monitoring, and unlimited domain tracking means you're not nickel-and-dimed as you scale. This is not the tool for organizations needing post-breach forensics or detection beyond email spoofing; Suped stays in its lane with DMARC policy hardening and won't replace your broader email security stack.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
Email deliverability platform that provides DMARC monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs Suped for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
Suped: Email deliverability platform that provides DMARC monitoring. built by Suped. Core capabilities include DMARC Report Analysis: Automatically processes complex aggregate (RUA) and forensic (RUF) reports into a simple dashboard., Real-Time Threat Alerts: Instant notifications for potential domain spoofing and phishing attempts., Guided Policy Enforcement: Step-by-step guidance to safely strengthen your DMARC policy to p=reject without blocking legitimate email...
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. Suped differentiates with DMARC Report Analysis: Automatically processes complex aggregate (RUA) and forensic (RUF) reports into a simple dashboard., Real-Time Threat Alerts: Instant notifications for potential domain spoofing and phishing attempts., Guided Policy Enforcement: Step-by-step guidance to safely strengthen your DMARC policy to p=reject without blocking legitimate email..
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. Suped is developed by Suped. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and Suped serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases. Key differences: Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is Commercial while Suped is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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