Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

Suped: Email deliverability platform that provides DMARC monitoring. built by Suped. Core capabilities include DMARC Report Analysis: Automatically processes complex aggregate (RUA) and forensic (RUF) reports into a simple dashboard., Real-Time Threat Alerts: Instant notifications for potential domain spoofing and phishing attempts., Guided Policy Enforcement: Step-by-step guidance to safely strengthen your DMARC policy to p=reject without blocking legitimate email...

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.