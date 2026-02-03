Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. Lucy Security Engage Employees is a commercial anti-phishing tool by Lucy Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
Lucy Security Engage Employees
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies wrestling with high phishing report volume will find Lucy Security Engage Employees cuts through the noise by letting end users flag suspicious emails directly while automatically surfacing the highest-risk incidents for triage. The centralized console runs NIST DE.AE adverse event analysis across header, body, and user behavior patterns to score and prioritize threats without manual sorting. Skip this if your organization needs post-breach response automation or recovery workflows; Lucy prioritizes detection and user reporting over incident remediation.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
Email phishing reporting plugin with incident analysis and threat mitigation.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs Lucy Security Engage Employees for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
Lucy Security Engage Employees: Email phishing reporting plugin with incident analysis and threat mitigation. built by Lucy Security. Core capabilities include Single-click suspicious email reporting to one or multiple accounts, Automated positive behavior reinforcement with customizable acknowledgment messages, Deep inspection request for user-initiated security team review..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. Lucy Security Engage Employees differentiates with Single-click suspicious email reporting to one or multiple accounts, Automated positive behavior reinforcement with customizable acknowledgment messages, Deep inspection request for user-initiated security team review.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. Lucy Security Engage Employees is developed by Lucy Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and Lucy Security Engage Employees serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox