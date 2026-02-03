Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

Lucy Security Engage Employees: Email phishing reporting plugin with incident analysis and threat mitigation. built by Lucy Security. Core capabilities include Single-click suspicious email reporting to one or multiple accounts, Automated positive behavior reinforcement with customizable acknowledgment messages, Deep inspection request for user-initiated security team review..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.