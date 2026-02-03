Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

Inspired eLearning Security Awareness Training Packages: Security awareness training platform with courses on phishing, ransomware, etc. built by Inspired eLearning. Core capabilities include CyQ Assessment diagnostic tool for evaluating employee security knowledge, Phishing defense training modules, Ransomware protection training..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.