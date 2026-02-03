Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. Inspired eLearning Security Awareness Training Packages is a commercial security awareness training tool by Inspired eLearning. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
Inspired eLearning Security Awareness Training Packages
Startups and SMBs with thin security staff should pick Inspired eLearning Security Awareness Training Packages for its CyQ Assessment diagnostic tool, which actually measures what employees know before and after training instead of just pushing content at them. The platform covers the full NIST PR.AT Awareness and Training control and includes hands-on phishing simulations and ransomware scenarios that stick better than slideware alone. Skip this if your organization needs LMS integration with your existing HR systems or heavily customized compliance reporting; the platform focuses on training effectiveness over administrative flexibility.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
Security awareness training platform with courses on phishing, ransomware, etc.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs Inspired eLearning Security Awareness Training Packages for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
Inspired eLearning Security Awareness Training Packages: Security awareness training platform with courses on phishing, ransomware, etc. built by Inspired eLearning. Core capabilities include CyQ Assessment diagnostic tool for evaluating employee security knowledge, Phishing defense training modules, Ransomware protection training..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. Inspired eLearning Security Awareness Training Packages differentiates with CyQ Assessment diagnostic tool for evaluating employee security knowledge, Phishing defense training modules, Ransomware protection training.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. Inspired eLearning Security Awareness Training Packages is developed by Inspired eLearning. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and Inspired eLearning Security Awareness Training Packages serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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