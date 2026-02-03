Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

Innvikta Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with phishing simulation capabilities. built by Innvikta. Core capabilities include Interactive security awareness training modules, Automated phishing simulation, Email report button for suspicious emails..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.