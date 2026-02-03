Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. ESET CYBERSECURITY AWARENESS TRAINING is a commercial security awareness training tool by ESET. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
ESET CYBERSECURITY AWARENESS TRAINING
Startups and SMBs with limited security budgets should pick ESET Cybersecurity Awareness Training for its phishing simulator; unlimited attack tests cost nothing extra, letting you run continuous campaigns without per-test licensing traps. The platform hits NIST PR.AT and ID.RA requirements through self-paced courses, realistic simulations, and granular learner dashboards, while API integration keeps setup friction low across your tech stack. Skip this if you need a unified platform bundling awareness training with endpoint detection or incident response; ESET stays focused on training and phishing, which is exactly why it works well for resource-constrained teams.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
Online cybersecurity awareness training platform with phishing simulation
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs ESET CYBERSECURITY AWARENESS TRAINING for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
ESET CYBERSECURITY AWARENESS TRAINING: Online cybersecurity awareness training platform with phishing simulation. built by ESET. Core capabilities include Online self-paced cybersecurity awareness training courses, Phishing simulator with unlimited realistic phishing attack tests, Gamification with interactive sessions and role-playing activities..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. ESET CYBERSECURITY AWARENESS TRAINING differentiates with Online self-paced cybersecurity awareness training courses, Phishing simulator with unlimited realistic phishing attack tests, Gamification with interactive sessions and role-playing activities.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. ESET CYBERSECURITY AWARENESS TRAINING is developed by ESET. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and ESET CYBERSECURITY AWARENESS TRAINING serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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