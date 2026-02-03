Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations: Automated phishing simulation platform with training for at-risk employees. built by Cyber Aware. Core capabilities include Active directory sync for staff enrollment, CSV upload and manual enrollment options, API for enrollment management..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.