Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Cyber Aware. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need a phishing program that tests users across the channels attackers actually use, and Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations covers email, voice, SMS, and video in one platform without forcing separate vendor contracts. The AI-generated voice simulations with custom personas and OSINT-based email generation mean your red team spends less time building realistic scenarios and more time analyzing which users stay vulnerable. Skip this if your organization runs a lean security operation and only needs email phishing tests; the multichannel depth and automated training orchestration assume you have someone dedicated to running and iterating on the program.
Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations
Security teams in startups and SMBs that lack the headcount for manual phishing campaign management should use Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations; its 12-month auto-pilot mode and automatic training enrollment for flagged staff eliminate the ongoing operational lift that kills most awareness programs after month three. Active Directory sync handles enrollment at scale without CSV wrestling, and monthly department-level risk reporting gives you the data you need to justify the program to leadership. Skip this if you need advanced integration with your SIEM or custom API-driven workflows; Cyber Aware prioritizes simplicity over connector depth.
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
Automated phishing simulation platform with training for at-risk employees
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations vs Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..
Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations: Automated phishing simulation platform with training for at-risk employees. built by Cyber Aware. Core capabilities include Active directory sync for staff enrollment, CSV upload and manual enrollment options, API for enrollment management..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations. Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations differentiates with Active directory sync for staff enrollment, CSV upload and manual enrollment options, API for enrollment management.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is developed by Adaptive Security. Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations is developed by Cyber Aware. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations and Cyber Aware Phishing Simulations serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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