Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations: Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations with BEC and vendor impersonation scenarios, AI-generated voice phishing simulations with custom personas, SMS phishing simulations..

AegisAI Agentic Email Security: AI-powered email security platform that detects phishing, BEC, and malware. built by AegisAI. Core capabilities include AI agent-based threat detection and analysis, Spear phishing and BEC detection, Advanced phishing and malware detection..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.