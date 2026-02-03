Healthcare security teams with limited staff should pick Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions for its AI-driven phishing simulations that automatically personalize attacks based on employee role and risk profile, cutting manual campaign setup time dramatically. The platform covers NIST PR.AT awareness training and ID.RA risk assessment, meaning you get both the training delivery and the risk-based targeting most competitors charge separately for. Skip this if your organization needs deep SIEM integration or forensics tooling; Adaptive Security is strictly awareness and simulation, not incident response.

Infosec Boot Camps

Security leaders building awareness programs from scratch should start with Infosec Boot Camps for its live instructor-led sessions, which close the engagement gap that pre-recorded content consistently fails to address. The platform offers both synchronous and on-demand tracks across all skill levels, meaning you can scale training without hiring a dedicated awareness team. Skip this if your organization already has a mature internal training program or needs deep compliance-specific curriculum; Infosec's strength is breadth and accessibility, not specialized tracks for healthcare or financial services verticals.