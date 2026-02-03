Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting credential compromise will find Adaptive Security Enterprise's deepfake voice and video phishing simulations genuinely harder to dismiss than text-only attacks; your employees won't talk their way out of these. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it trains people and surfaces which groups are actually at risk rather than treating awareness as checkbox compliance. Skip this if your org runs a lightweight awareness program or outsources all training to a vendor; Adaptive Security Enterprise demands active tuning of employee segments and campaign strategy to justify its price.

PhishingBox Security Inbox

Mid-market and enterprise security teams that want employees to actually report phishing should pick PhishingBox Security Inbox; its integration with internal phishing simulations means reported emails feed directly into your training data, closing the loop between threat detection and behavior change. The tool scores across DE.AE, PR.AT, and RS.MI in NIST CSF 2.0, with particularly strong coverage in adverse event analysis and incident mitigation through real-time threat removal. Skip this if you need a standalone detection engine to replace your email gateway; PhishingBox is a reporter and remediation layer that assumes you already have upstream filtering in place.