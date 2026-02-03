Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Enterprise is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. PhishingBox Security Inbox is a commercial phishing simulation tool by PhishingBox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting credential compromise will find Adaptive Security Enterprise's deepfake voice and video phishing simulations genuinely harder to dismiss than text-only attacks; your employees won't talk their way out of these. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it trains people and surfaces which groups are actually at risk rather than treating awareness as checkbox compliance. Skip this if your org runs a lightweight awareness program or outsources all training to a vendor; Adaptive Security Enterprise demands active tuning of employee segments and campaign strategy to justify its price.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that want employees to actually report phishing should pick PhishingBox Security Inbox; its integration with internal phishing simulations means reported emails feed directly into your training data, closing the loop between threat detection and behavior change. The tool scores across DE.AE, PR.AT, and RS.MI in NIST CSF 2.0, with particularly strong coverage in adverse event analysis and incident mitigation through real-time threat removal. Skip this if you need a standalone detection engine to replace your email gateway; PhishingBox is a reporter and remediation layer that assumes you already have upstream filtering in place.
Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations
Phishing threat identification and mitigation tool for email security teams
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Enterprise vs PhishingBox Security Inbox for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Enterprise: Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video..
PhishingBox Security Inbox: Phishing threat identification and mitigation tool for email security teams. built by PhishingBox. Core capabilities include Centralized email threat reporting management, Real-time email threat search and removal, Custom blocklist management with Advanced Threat Graph..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Enterprise differentiates with Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video. PhishingBox Security Inbox differentiates with Centralized email threat reporting management, Real-time email threat search and removal, Custom blocklist management with Advanced Threat Graph.
Adaptive Security Enterprise is developed by Adaptive Security. PhishingBox Security Inbox is developed by PhishingBox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Enterprise and PhishingBox Security Inbox serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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