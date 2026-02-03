Adaptive Security Enterprise is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Athena Dynamics Academy is a commercial security awareness training tool by Athena Dynamics. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting credential compromise will find Adaptive Security Enterprise's deepfake voice and video phishing simulations genuinely harder to dismiss than text-only attacks; your employees won't talk their way out of these. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it trains people and surfaces which groups are actually at risk rather than treating awareness as checkbox compliance. Skip this if your org runs a lightweight awareness program or outsources all training to a vendor; Adaptive Security Enterprise demands active tuning of employee segments and campaign strategy to justify its price.
Security leaders at startups and mid-market companies need Athena Dynamics Academy to replace generic compliance checkbox training with role-specific phishing labs that actually change employee behavior. The platform bundles 1,000+ hands-on labs for security staff alongside customized lessons for non-technical employees and management, addressing NIST PR.AT awareness requirements without forcing you to cobble together separate tools. Skip this if your organization demands a full security culture platform with behavioral analytics or learning management system integrations; Athena is focused and narrow by design, which is precisely why it works for teams that want training to stick.
Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations
Cyber security awareness training for employees, IT staff, and management.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Enterprise vs Athena Dynamics Academy for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Security Enterprise: Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations. built by Adaptive Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video..
Athena Dynamics Academy: Cyber security awareness training for employees, IT staff, and management. built by Athena Dynamics. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include Customised lessons tailored by role (employees, IT staff, senior management), Phishing training and awareness campaigns, Analysis of latest phishing techniques for identification..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox