Adaptive Security Enterprise: Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations. built by Adaptive Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video..

ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training: Managed SAT service powered by KnowBe4 with phishing simulation & reporting. built by Advanced Technology Group. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing attacks with customizable and community templates, Baseline Phish-Prone percentage assessment, 500+ item security awareness training content library (modules, videos, games, posters, newsletters)..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.