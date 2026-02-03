Adaptive Security Enterprise is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Advanced Technology Group. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting credential compromise will find Adaptive Security Enterprise's deepfake voice and video phishing simulations genuinely harder to dismiss than text-only attacks; your employees won't talk their way out of these. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it trains people and surfaces which groups are actually at risk rather than treating awareness as checkbox compliance. Skip this if your org runs a lightweight awareness program or outsources all training to a vendor; Adaptive Security Enterprise demands active tuning of employee segments and campaign strategy to justify its price.
ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training
SMB and mid-market teams with limited security staff will get the most from ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training because its managed service model removes the operational burden of running phishing campaigns and training cycles in-house. The platform's 500+ content library, automated campaign scheduling, and Smart Groups for targeted deployment mean you configure once and let it run, while the Phish-Prone baseline and point-of-failure education measurably shift user behavior without requiring a dedicated awareness coordinator. Skip this if you need deep API-driven orchestration across your entire security stack or prioritize detection and response capabilities; KnowBe4 is training-first, not incident-response-integrated.
Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations
Managed SAT service powered by KnowBe4 with phishing simulation & reporting.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Enterprise vs ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Security Enterprise: Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations. built by Adaptive Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video..
ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training: Managed SAT service powered by KnowBe4 with phishing simulation & reporting. built by Advanced Technology Group. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing attacks with customizable and community templates, Baseline Phish-Prone percentage assessment, 500+ item security awareness training content library (modules, videos, games, posters, newsletters)..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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