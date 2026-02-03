Adaptive Security Enterprise is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Arsen. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting credential compromise will find Adaptive Security Enterprise's deepfake voice and video phishing simulations genuinely harder to dismiss than text-only attacks; your employees won't talk their way out of these. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it trains people and surfaces which groups are actually at risk rather than treating awareness as checkbox compliance. Skip this if your org runs a lightweight awareness program or outsources all training to a vendor; Adaptive Security Enterprise demands active tuning of employee segments and campaign strategy to justify its price.
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training
SMBs and mid-market companies with distributed workforces will get the most from Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training because employees complete training directly in Teams or Slack without a separate login, removing the friction that kills completion rates in busy organizations. The tool covers NIST PR.AT awareness requirements and maintains compliance reporting for ISO 27001, SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI DSS, while behavior-triggered phishing and vishing simulations actually test whether training stuck. Skip this if you need the kind of detection and incident response automation that sits downstream of awareness; Arsen stops at the training layer and leaves the hard work of catching what employees miss to your other tools.
Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations
Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Enterprise vs Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Security Enterprise: Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations. built by Adaptive Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video..
Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations. built by Arsen. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Microlearning modules completable in under 5 minutes, No separate account or platform login required for employees, Training content based on NIST and ANSSI recommendations..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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