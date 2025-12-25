Abnormal AI Phishing Coach: AI-powered phishing simulation & training using real blocked threats. built by Abnormal Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated phishing simulations based on real blocked threats, Just-in-time AI coaching during phishing simulation interactions, Generative AI-generated training content..

Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations. built by Arsen. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Microlearning modules completable in under 5 minutes, No separate account or platform login required for employees, Training content based on NIST and ANSSI recommendations..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.