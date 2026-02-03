Adaptive Security Enterprise is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders is a commercial security awareness training tool by SANS Institute. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting credential compromise will find Adaptive Security Enterprise's deepfake voice and video phishing simulations genuinely harder to dismiss than text-only attacks; your employees won't talk their way out of these. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it trains people and surfaces which groups are actually at risk rather than treating awareness as checkbox compliance. Skip this if your org runs a lightweight awareness program or outsources all training to a vendor; Adaptive Security Enterprise demands active tuning of employee segments and campaign strategy to justify its price.
AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders
Business leaders and board-level executives need AIS247 because SANS teaches the specific AI risks that actually matter to strategy and governance, not technical implementation details that belong in engineering training. The course maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 risk management and awareness functions, meaning you're learning a framework that connects to your existing compliance reporting structure. Skip this if your goal is hands-on technical defense; AIS247 is positioned for decision-makers who set policy, not security operators who execute it.
Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations
AI security training course for business leaders by SANS
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Enterprise vs AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Security Enterprise: Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations. built by Adaptive Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Deepfake voice call phishing simulations, OSINT-powered email spearphishing simulations, Multi-channel phishing across email, SMS, voice, and video..
AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders: AI security training course for business leaders by SANS. built by SANS Institute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI security training for business leaders, Cybersecurity course delivery, Professional development in AI security..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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