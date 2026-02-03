Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Control Center is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Ghosteye is a commercial phishing simulation tool by GhostEye. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates will see faster behavior change with Adaptive Control Center's micro-learning modules paired with immediate phishing and deepfake simulations, because people retain what hits them fast and repeatedly. The platform handles NIST PR.AT awareness training requirements directly through role-based access control and automated employee syncing, reducing manual enrollment overhead. Skip this if your organization needs to track post-breach incident response or remediation workflows; Adaptive Control Center is training-first, not incident-response integrated.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing failures will see real behavior change with Ghosteye because its AI agents run continuous, personalized attack simulations that actually adapt to how employees respond rather than serving canned scenarios. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it closes both the awareness gap and the risk visibility gap in one pass. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response capabilities; Ghosteye is training-only and won't help you catch breaches after they happen.
Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs
Autonomous security awareness platform using AI agents for realistic attacks
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Control Center vs Ghosteye for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Control Center: Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications..
Ghosteye: Autonomous security awareness platform using AI agents for realistic attacks. built by GhostEye. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent-based attack simulations, Digital footprint profiling and target mapping, Just-in-time generative training content..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Control Center differentiates with Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications. Ghosteye differentiates with Autonomous AI agent-based attack simulations, Digital footprint profiling and target mapping, Just-in-time generative training content.
Adaptive Control Center is developed by Adaptive Security. Ghosteye is developed by GhostEye. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Control Center and Ghosteye serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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