Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates will see faster behavior change with Adaptive Control Center's micro-learning modules paired with immediate phishing and deepfake simulations, because people retain what hits them fast and repeatedly. The platform handles NIST PR.AT awareness training requirements directly through role-based access control and automated employee syncing, reducing manual enrollment overhead. Skip this if your organization needs to track post-breach incident response or remediation workflows; Adaptive Control Center is training-first, not incident-response integrated.

Ghosteye

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing failures will see real behavior change with Ghosteye because its AI agents run continuous, personalized attack simulations that actually adapt to how employees respond rather than serving canned scenarios. The platform covers PR.AT and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it closes both the awareness gap and the risk visibility gap in one pass. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response capabilities; Ghosteye is training-only and won't help you catch breaches after they happen.