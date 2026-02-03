Adaptive Control Center is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Adaptive Security Risk is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates will see faster behavior change with Adaptive Control Center's micro-learning modules paired with immediate phishing and deepfake simulations, because people retain what hits them fast and repeatedly. The platform handles NIST PR.AT awareness training requirements directly through role-based access control and automated employee syncing, reducing manual enrollment overhead. Skip this if your organization needs to track post-breach incident response or remediation workflows; Adaptive Control Center is training-first, not incident-response integrated.
Security leaders who need to quantify which employees pose the highest risk will find Adaptive Security Risk's real-time scoring and automated remediation cycle hard to match; it converts abstract awareness training into measurable risk reduction tied to individual behavior. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 domains from awareness through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in ID.RA and DE.CM through credential breach tracking and multi-channel phishing simulations that surface actual exposure patterns. Skip this if your team lacks the operational bandwidth to act on role-based risk reports weekly, or if you're looking for a lightweight annual training checkbox tool rather than an active risk management platform.
Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs
Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Control Center vs Adaptive Security Risk for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Control Center: Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs. built by Adaptive Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications..
Adaptive Security Risk: Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation. built by Adaptive Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time dynamic risk scoring for individuals and organizations, Automated personalized training and phishing simulations based on risk scores, Risk-based reporting segmented by role, department, and location..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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