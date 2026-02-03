Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Compliance is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Whalemate is a commercial security awareness training tool by Whalemate. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Adaptive Compliance if your bottleneck is turning regulatory requirements into actual employee behavior change rather than just checking audit boxes. The platform's 100+ pre-built courses with AI-powered customization and GRC integrations mean you can deploy role-specific training tied directly to your control framework within weeks, not months. Skip this if your primary need is technical security awareness around phishing or endpoint hygiene; Adaptive Compliance is built for structured compliance domains like HIPAA, GDPR, and harassment prevention where attestation and policy enforcement matter more than behavioral nudges.
Teams in LATAM managing regulatory exposure across LGPD, PDPA, and ISO 27001 should pick Whalemate because it bakes compliance reporting into the platform rather than bolting it on as an afterthought. The vendor covers NIST PR.AT (awareness and training) with personalized attack simulations tied to individual risk profiles, plus automated compliance dashboards that map directly to regional audit requirements. Skip this if you need deep SIEM integration for post-breach investigation; Whalemate focuses on prevention and user behavior change, not forensic depth.
Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations
Cybersecurity awareness platform for LATAM with training and phishing sims
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Adaptive Compliance vs Whalemate for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..
Whalemate: Cybersecurity awareness platform for LATAM with training and phishing sims. built by Whalemate. Core capabilities include Phishing simulations (email, SMS, credentials, deepfake), AI-personalized attack simulations based on risk profiles, Customized training courses and content for LATAM industries..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Compliance differentiates with Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training. Whalemate differentiates with Phishing simulations (email, SMS, credentials, deepfake), AI-personalized attack simulations based on risk profiles, Customized training courses and content for LATAM industries.
Adaptive Compliance is developed by Adaptive Security. Whalemate is developed by Whalemate. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Compliance and Whalemate serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox