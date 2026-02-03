Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..

Whalemate: Cybersecurity awareness platform for LATAM with training and phishing sims. built by Whalemate. Core capabilities include Phishing simulations (email, SMS, credentials, deepfake), AI-personalized attack simulations based on risk profiles, Customized training courses and content for LATAM industries..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.