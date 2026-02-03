Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Control Center is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Whalemate is a commercial security awareness training tool by Whalemate. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing click rates will see faster behavior change with Adaptive Control Center's micro-learning modules paired with immediate phishing and deepfake simulations, because people retain what hits them fast and repeatedly. The platform handles NIST PR.AT awareness training requirements directly through role-based access control and automated employee syncing, reducing manual enrollment overhead. Skip this if your organization needs to track post-breach incident response or remediation workflows; Adaptive Control Center is training-first, not incident-response integrated.
Teams in LATAM managing regulatory exposure across LGPD, PDPA, and ISO 27001 should pick Whalemate because it bakes compliance reporting into the platform rather than bolting it on as an afterthought. The vendor covers NIST PR.AT (awareness and training) with personalized attack simulations tied to individual risk profiles, plus automated compliance dashboards that map directly to regional audit requirements. Skip this if you need deep SIEM integration for post-breach investigation; Whalemate focuses on prevention and user behavior change, not forensic depth.
Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs
Cybersecurity awareness platform for LATAM with training and phishing sims
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Control Center vs Whalemate for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Control Center: Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications..
Whalemate: Cybersecurity awareness platform for LATAM with training and phishing sims. built by Whalemate. Core capabilities include Phishing simulations (email, SMS, credentials, deepfake), AI-personalized attack simulations based on risk profiles, Customized training courses and content for LATAM industries..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Control Center differentiates with Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications. Whalemate differentiates with Phishing simulations (email, SMS, credentials, deepfake), AI-personalized attack simulations based on risk profiles, Customized training courses and content for LATAM industries.
Adaptive Control Center is developed by Adaptive Security. Whalemate is developed by Whalemate. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Control Center and Whalemate serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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