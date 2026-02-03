Adaptive Control Center: Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications..

Whalemate: Cybersecurity awareness platform for LATAM with training and phishing sims. built by Whalemate. Core capabilities include Phishing simulations (email, SMS, credentials, deepfake), AI-personalized attack simulations based on risk profiles, Customized training courses and content for LATAM industries..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.