Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..

SMARTFENSE: Cybersecurity awareness and human risk management SaaS platform. built by SMARTFENSE. Core capabilities include Phishing attack simulations, Ransomware attack simulations, Smishing and QR code attack simulations..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.