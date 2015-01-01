Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AironWorks is a commercial security awareness training tool by AironWorks. SMARTFENSE is a commercial security awareness training tool by SMARTFENSE. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
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AI platform for automated phishing simulation & security awareness training.
Cybersecurity awareness and human risk management SaaS platform.
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Common questions about comparing AironWorks vs SMARTFENSE for your security awareness training needs.
AironWorks: AI platform for automated phishing simulation & security awareness training. built by AironWorks. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, and deepfake channels, Automated creation of tailored training content (videos, presentations, surveys), Automated campaign launch, management, and scheduling..
SMARTFENSE: Cybersecurity awareness and human risk management SaaS platform. built by SMARTFENSE. Core capabilities include Phishing attack simulations, Ransomware attack simulations, Smishing and QR code attack simulations..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AironWorks differentiates with AI-generated phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, and deepfake channels, Automated creation of tailored training content (videos, presentations, surveys), Automated campaign launch, management, and scheduling. SMARTFENSE differentiates with Phishing attack simulations, Ransomware attack simulations, Smishing and QR code attack simulations.
AironWorks is developed by AironWorks. SMARTFENSE is developed by SMARTFENSE founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AironWorks and SMARTFENSE serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools, both cover Gamification, Social Engineering, Security Culture. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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