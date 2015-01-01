AironWorks: AI platform for automated phishing simulation & security awareness training. built by AironWorks. Core capabilities include AI-generated phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, and deepfake channels, Automated creation of tailored training content (videos, presentations, surveys), Automated campaign launch, management, and scheduling..

SMARTFENSE: Cybersecurity awareness and human risk management SaaS platform. built by SMARTFENSE. Core capabilities include Phishing attack simulations, Ransomware attack simulations, Smishing and QR code attack simulations..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.