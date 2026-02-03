Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Compliance is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. KnowBe4 Compliance Plus is a commercial security awareness training tool by KnowBe4. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Adaptive Compliance if your bottleneck is turning regulatory requirements into actual employee behavior change rather than just checking audit boxes. The platform's 100+ pre-built courses with AI-powered customization and GRC integrations mean you can deploy role-specific training tied directly to your control framework within weeks, not months. Skip this if your primary need is technical security awareness around phishing or endpoint hygiene; Adaptive Compliance is built for structured compliance domains like HIPAA, GDPR, and harassment prevention where attestation and policy enforcement matter more than behavioral nudges.
Compliance officers at startups and mid-market companies who need to satisfy HIPAA, PCI, or GDPR audits without building training from scratch should choose KnowBe4 Compliance Plus; its 1000+ pre-built regulatory modules and automated campaign orchestration eliminate months of content creation and let skeleton teams scale training across dozens of rules at once. The platform's SCORM compliance and native integration with KnowBe4's LMS mean you're not bolting together separate systems for content delivery and policy tracking. Skip this if your organization needs deep behavioral measurement beyond completion rates or if you're looking for a general-purpose LMS that happens to include compliance training; Compliance Plus is built for the audit treadmill, not for engagement analytics.
Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations
Compliance training platform for regulatory requirements and data privacy
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Compliance vs KnowBe4 Compliance Plus for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..
KnowBe4 Compliance Plus: Compliance training platform for regulatory requirements and data privacy. built by KnowBe4. Core capabilities include 1000+ compliance training modules, HIPAA, PCI, GDPR and regulatory training content, SCORM-compliant content upload support..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Compliance differentiates with Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training. KnowBe4 Compliance Plus differentiates with 1000+ compliance training modules, HIPAA, PCI, GDPR and regulatory training content, SCORM-compliant content upload support.
Adaptive Compliance is developed by Adaptive Security. KnowBe4 Compliance Plus is developed by KnowBe4. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Compliance and KnowBe4 Compliance Plus serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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