Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..

Huntress Managed Security Awareness Training: Managed security awareness training with threat intel-based content & phishing sims. built by Huntress. Core capabilities include Threat intelligence-based training content, Phishing simulations, Just-in-time Phishing Defense Coaching..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.