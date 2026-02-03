Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..

Hook Security Inc. HAEKKA BRIDGE: LMS integration platform that delivers security training through Slack. built by Haekka. Core capabilities include LMS content import with WYSIWYG editor, Training delivery through Slack, Completion rate and comprehension score synchronization..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.