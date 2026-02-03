Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Compliance is a commercial security awareness training tool by Adaptive Security. Haekka Microlearning is a commercial security awareness training tool by Haekka. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security and compliance teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Adaptive Compliance if your bottleneck is turning regulatory requirements into actual employee behavior change rather than just checking audit boxes. The platform's 100+ pre-built courses with AI-powered customization and GRC integrations mean you can deploy role-specific training tied directly to your control framework within weeks, not months. Skip this if your primary need is technical security awareness around phishing or endpoint hygiene; Adaptive Compliance is built for structured compliance domains like HIPAA, GDPR, and harassment prevention where attestation and policy enforcement matter more than behavioral nudges.
SMB and mid-market security teams drowning in LMS overhead should pick Haekka Microlearning because it delivers training where employees already work: Slack, cutting friction that kills completion rates. The platform covers HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI compliance requirements out of the box, and its API integrates with your existing HRIS and IAM stack so you're not manually syncing rosters. Skip this if your organization needs deep behavioral risk analytics or wants one vendor handling both awareness training and technical controls; Haekka stays in its lane on the PR.AT side of NIST.
Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations
Slack-native microlearning platform for continuous employee security training
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Compliance vs Haekka Microlearning for your security awareness training needs.
Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..
Haekka Microlearning: Slack-native microlearning platform for continuous employee security training. built by Haekka. Core capabilities include Slack-native training delivery, Pre-built content library for security awareness, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI, and harassment, Custom content creation and editing..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Compliance differentiates with Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training. Haekka Microlearning differentiates with Slack-native training delivery, Pre-built content library for security awareness, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI, and harassment, Custom content creation and editing.
Adaptive Compliance is developed by Adaptive Security. Haekka Microlearning is developed by Haekka. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Compliance and Haekka Microlearning serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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