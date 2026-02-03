Adaptive Compliance: Compliance training platform with AI content creation and GRC integrations. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include Expert-reviewed compliance training modules covering HIPAA, GDPR, PII, and other regulations, AI-powered content creation from prompts or documents, Location-specific and role-based harassment prevention training..

Haekka Microlearning: Slack-native microlearning platform for continuous employee security training. built by Haekka. Core capabilities include Slack-native training delivery, Pre-built content library for security awareness, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI, and harassment, Custom content creation and editing..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.