AD Tripwires is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by Horizon3.ai. ADBHoney is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that treat Active Directory as a detection problem, not just a hardening problem, should evaluate AD Tripwires. It deploys honeypot objects directly into AD to catch reconnaissance and lateral movement before it reaches production assets, and the integration with Horizon3.ai's NodeZero platform means you validate that your tripwires actually work against your real attack surface. Skip this if your team lacks the AD expertise to maintain decoy objects or if you're looking for a tool that also handles response automation; AD Tripwires is detection and alerting only.
Teams running Android infrastructure or testing attack surface on ADB endpoints will find ADBHoney valuable because it's free, requires minimal setup, and gives you real visibility into who's probing your devices over the network. With 179 GitHub stars and active community use, it's proven effective at catching reconnaissance and brute-force attempts before they escalate. Skip this if you need a managed honeypot service with alerting integrations or if your threat model centers on physical device compromise rather than remote network attacks.
Active Directory deception technology for threat detection and response
A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing potential attacks on Android devices via ADB over TCP/IP
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Common questions about comparing AD Tripwires vs ADBHoney for your honeypots & deception needs.
AD Tripwires: Active Directory deception technology for threat detection and response. built by Horizon3.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Active Directory deception objects deployment, Threat detection through tripwire mechanisms, Alert generation on unauthorized AD access..
ADBHoney: A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing potential attacks on Android devices via ADB over TCP/IP..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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