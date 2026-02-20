AD Guardian Cloud: IAM security suite for Office 365, Azure AD/Entra ID & on-prem AD. built by CionSystems. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity auditing for Office 365 and Entra ID, Identity monitoring and security alerting, Compliance reporting and audit reports..

AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler: A Lambda function that automatically disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a specified time period to reduce security risks from aging credentials..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.