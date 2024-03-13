AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler

AWS teams managing credential sprawl without dedicated IAM governance tooling should deploy AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler; it solves the specific problem of orphaned access keys staying active indefinitely by automating enforcement of key rotation policies at zero cost. The function runs natively on Lambda with no additional infrastructure or licensing, making it practical for teams that lack budget for commercial IAM lifecycle tools. Skip this if you need centralized policy reporting across multiple cloud providers or fine-grained exceptions workflows; this is automation for rotation enforcement, not a policy management platform.