Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner is a free security scanning tool. XSSCon is a free security scanning tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security scanning fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner
Development and security teams managing public-facing web applications will get the most from Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner because its crawling engine finds logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities that static scanners miss. The tool catches real exploitable paths through your site, not just isolated weaknesses; a single scan typically surfaces 40+ issues on medium-sized applications. Skip this if you need API-first scanning or are hunting for code-level defects in your build pipeline; Acunetix is purpose-built for runtime web application testing, not SAST or microservices architecture assessment.
Developers and small security teams hunting XSS in web applications need XSSCon because it cuts through setup overhead; you run it, it finds reflected and stored XSS fast, no licensing friction. At 222 GitHub stars with consistent recent commits, the tool has proven reliable enough for teams that don't need fancy reporting or integration workflows. Skip this if your buyer is looking for a commercial vendor with SLA guarantees or needs DAST capabilities beyond XSS detection; XSSCon deliberately stays narrow.
A tool that automatically audits website security by crawling an entire website and identifying vulnerabilities
A simple XSS scanner tool for identifying Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner vs XSSCon for your security scanning needs.
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner: A tool that automatically audits website security by crawling an entire website and identifying vulnerabilities..
XSSCon: A simple XSS scanner tool for identifying Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Security Scanning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner and XSSCon serve similar Security Scanning use cases: both are Security Scanning tools, both cover XSS. Key differences: XSSCon is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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