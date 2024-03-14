Development and security teams managing public-facing web applications will get the most from Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner because its crawling engine finds logic flaws and chained vulnerabilities that static scanners miss. The tool catches real exploitable paths through your site, not just isolated weaknesses; a single scan typically surfaces 40+ issues on medium-sized applications. Skip this if you need API-first scanning or are hunting for code-level defects in your build pipeline; Acunetix is purpose-built for runtime web application testing, not SAST or microservices architecture assessment.

XSSCon

Developers and small security teams hunting XSS in web applications need XSSCon because it cuts through setup overhead; you run it, it finds reflected and stored XSS fast, no licensing friction. At 222 GitHub stars with consistent recent commits, the tool has proven reliable enough for teams that don't need fancy reporting or integration workflows. Skip this if your buyer is looking for a commercial vendor with SLA guarantees or needs DAST capabilities beyond XSS detection; XSSCon deliberately stays narrow.