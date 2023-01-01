Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..

ZeroThreat Compliance-Ready Security: Web app pentesting platform for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS compliance monitoring. built by ZeroThreat. Core capabilities include Web application penetration testing, GDPR compliance monitoring, HIPAA compliance monitoring..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.