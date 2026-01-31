Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. Wapiti is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Application & API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
Development teams and security practitioners who need to scan web applications without licensing costs will find Wapiti's modular vulnerability detection effective for catching common OWASP Top 10 issues during CI/CD integration. The tool covers SQL injection, XSS, CSRF, and file inclusion flaws across its standard modules, making it viable for baseline security testing on internal projects or smaller web properties. Skip Wapiti if you need guided remediation, compliance reporting, or sophisticated supply-chain attack detection; it's a scanner focused on finding vulnerabilities, not fixing them or meeting audit requirements.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
Web-application vulnerability scanner with extensive coverage of security testing modules.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Application & API Security vs Wapiti for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
Wapiti: Web-application vulnerability scanner with extensive coverage of security testing modules..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security and Wapiti serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover SQL Injection, Web Security, XSS. Key differences: Acunetix Web Application & API Security is Commercial while Wapiti is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox