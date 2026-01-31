Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. Siemba GenPT is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Siemba. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Application & API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
AppSec teams in SMBs and mid-market companies need faster feedback loops on web application vulnerabilities, and Siemba GenPT delivers scan results in minutes instead of hours by running credential-free, payload-based tests without manual setup. The AI-driven payload generation and one-click compliance mapping directly address NIST PR.PS (platform security) and ID.RA (risk assessment) requirements without requiring security architects to tune test cases. Skip this if you're building a consolidated DAST platform that also handles API scanning, mobile, or infrastructure testing; Siemba is deliberately narrow and fast on web apps.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
AI-driven DAST tool for automated vulnerability testing of web applications
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Application & API Security vs Siemba GenPT for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
Siemba GenPT: AI-driven DAST tool for automated vulnerability testing of web applications. built by Siemba. Core capabilities include Automated payload-based security scanning using URL or IP, AI-driven technology stack fingerprinting, Context-aware test suite generation..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security differentiates with Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning. Siemba GenPT differentiates with Automated payload-based security scanning using URL or IP, AI-driven technology stack fingerprinting, Context-aware test suite generation.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is developed by Acunetix. Siemba GenPT is developed by Siemba. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security and Siemba GenPT serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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