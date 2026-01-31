Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..

Siemba GenPT: AI-driven DAST tool for automated vulnerability testing of web applications. built by Siemba. Core capabilities include Automated payload-based security scanning using URL or IP, AI-driven technology stack fingerprinting, Context-aware test suite generation..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.