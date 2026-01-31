Acunetix Web Application & API Security

Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.