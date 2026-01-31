Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..

Escape DAST: AI-powered DAST tool for business logic security testing of web apps and APIs. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include Business logic security testing with AI agents, BOLA and IDOR vulnerability detection, Built-in authentication system with SSO and MFA support..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.