Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. Escape DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Escape Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Application & API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
Mid-market and enterprise teams building APIs need Escape DAST for business logic flaws that traditional DAST misses; AI agents actually test authorization and state management instead of just fuzzing parameters. The tool's automated false-positive removal and contextual risk scoring cut triage time meaningfully, and native auth support (SSO, MFA) means you test realistic user flows without manual setup. Skip this if your apps are mostly monolithic web forms without complex API interactions; Escape's strengths disappear on static request-response patterns.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
AI-powered DAST tool for business logic security testing of web apps and APIs
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Application & API Security vs Escape DAST for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
Escape DAST: AI-powered DAST tool for business logic security testing of web apps and APIs. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include Business logic security testing with AI agents, BOLA and IDOR vulnerability detection, Built-in authentication system with SSO and MFA support..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security differentiates with Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning. Escape DAST differentiates with Business logic security testing with AI agents, BOLA and IDOR vulnerability detection, Built-in authentication system with SSO and MFA support.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is developed by Acunetix. Escape DAST is developed by Escape Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security and Escape DAST serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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