Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. DOMdig is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
Frontend security teams hunting DOM XSS in single-page applications should use DOMdig because it combines static and dynamic analysis with fuzz testing to actually exploit vulnerabilities instead of just flagging suspicious patterns. The free pricing and 415 GitHub stars mean low friction for teams already living in CI/CD pipelines, though you'll need developers comfortable reading and acting on JavaScript-specific findings. Skip this if you need a full SAST/DAST platform covering multiple vulnerability classes; DOMdig does one thing and doesn't pretend otherwise.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
DOMdig is a DOM XSS scanner that uses static analysis, dynamic analysis, and fuzz testing to detect and exploit Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities in Single Page Applications.
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Application & API Security vs DOMdig for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
DOMdig: DOMdig is a DOM XSS scanner that uses static analysis, dynamic analysis, and fuzz testing to detect and exploit Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities in Single Page Applications..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is developed by Acunetix. DOMdig is open-source with 415 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security and DOMdig serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover XSS. Key differences: Acunetix Web Application & API Security is Commercial while DOMdig is Free, DOMdig is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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