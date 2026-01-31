Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.

check-my-headers

DevSecOps teams and individual developers who need fast HTTP header validation in CI/CD pipelines will find check-my-headers invaluable because it catches misconfigured security headers before they reach production, with zero setup friction. The tool runs as a Node.js module, integrating directly into build processes without requiring infrastructure or credentials. Skip this if you need runtime monitoring of header behavior in production or policy enforcement across an organization; check-my-headers is a point-in-time scanner, not a continuous compliance tool.