Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. check-my-headers is a free security scanning tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Application & API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
DevSecOps teams and individual developers who need fast HTTP header validation in CI/CD pipelines will find check-my-headers invaluable because it catches misconfigured security headers before they reach production, with zero setup friction. The tool runs as a Node.js module, integrating directly into build processes without requiring infrastructure or credentials. Skip this if you need runtime monitoring of header behavior in production or policy enforcement across an organization; check-my-headers is a point-in-time scanner, not a continuous compliance tool.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
A Node.js tool that analyzes HTTP security headers on websites to identify missing or problematic security configurations.
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Application & API Security vs check-my-headers for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
check-my-headers: A Node.js tool that analyzes HTTP security headers on websites to identify missing or problematic security configurations..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security and check-my-headers serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases. Key differences: Acunetix Web Application & API Security is Commercial while check-my-headers is Free, check-my-headers is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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