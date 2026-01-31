Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. CakeFuzzer is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
CakePHP development teams with tight security budgets should use CakeFuzzer for its framework-specific vulnerability detection, which cuts the signal-to-noise problem that generic DAST tools create on PHP applications. The tool has 104 GitHub stars and costs nothing, making it a low-friction addition to CI/CD pipelines where false positives are the main friction point. Skip this if you're running a polyglot stack or need coverage beyond CakePHP; CakeFuzzer's narrow focus is its strength and its limitation.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
CakeFuzzer is an automated vulnerability discovery tool specifically designed for identifying security issues in CakePHP web applications with minimal false positives.
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Application & API Security vs CakeFuzzer for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
CakeFuzzer: CakeFuzzer is an automated vulnerability discovery tool specifically designed for identifying security issues in CakePHP web applications with minimal false positives..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is developed by Acunetix. CakeFuzzer is open-source with 104 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security and CakeFuzzer serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security. Key differences: Acunetix Web Application & API Security is Commercial while CakeFuzzer is Free, CakeFuzzer is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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