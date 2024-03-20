Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner is a free dynamic application security testing tool. AWS Security Agent is a commercial ai red teaming tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner
AppSec teams managing sprawling web application portfolios will see immediate ROI from Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner because its crawler-based approach finds logic flaws and business-logic vulnerabilities that static tools routinely miss. The platform integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines and flags issues before deployment, which means fewer remediation cycles in production. Skip this if you need network or infrastructure scanning; Acunetix is Web-only, and that focus is exactly why it's sharp at what it does.
Development teams shipping code to AWS need Security Agent because it catches design flaws and vulnerabilities before they reach production, then embeds fixes directly into pull request workflows rather than handing off to security for manual remediation. The tool's automated architecture reviews and context-aware code scanning address ID.RA and PR.PS coverage gaps that most DAST platforms ignore, reducing the back-and-forth that kills velocity. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises or multi-cloud infrastructure; the value proposition heavily assumes AWS-native services and best practices enforcement.
A comprehensive web application security testing solution that offers built-in vulnerability assessment and management, as well as integration options with popular software development tools.
AI-powered agent for automated security reviews and penetration testing
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner vs AWS Security Agent for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner: A comprehensive web application security testing solution that offers built-in vulnerability assessment and management, as well as integration options with popular software development tools..
AWS Security Agent: AI-powered agent for automated security reviews and penetration testing. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automated design security reviews for specifications and architecture documents, Automated code security reviews on pull requests, On-demand penetration testing with multi-step attack scenarios..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner and AWS Security Agent serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases. Key differences: Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner is Free while AWS Security Agent is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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