Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner is a free dynamic application security testing tool. AppCheck Web App Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner
AppSec teams managing sprawling web application portfolios will see immediate ROI from Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner because its crawler-based approach finds logic flaws and business-logic vulnerabilities that static tools routinely miss. The platform integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines and flags issues before deployment, which means fewer remediation cycles in production. Skip this if you need network or infrastructure scanning; Acunetix is Web-only, and that focus is exactly why it's sharp at what it does.
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff should pick AppCheck Web App Scanner for its automated authentication handling, which removes the manual setup that kills most DAST programs before they start. The scriptable browser interface handles multi-stage login flows and TOTP/MFA natively, so your developers can actually run scheduled scans without constant tuning. Skip this if you need SAST integration or code-level vulnerability tracking; AppCheck is web-facing attack surface only, and its Jira integration won't replace your code scanning pipeline.
A comprehensive web application security testing solution that offers built-in vulnerability assessment and management, as well as integration options with popular software development tools.
Web application vulnerability scanner with automated authentication support
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner vs AppCheck Web App Scanner for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner: A comprehensive web application security testing solution that offers built-in vulnerability assessment and management, as well as integration options with popular software development tools..
AppCheck Web App Scanner: Web application vulnerability scanner with automated authentication support. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Browser-based crawling for web applications, SPAs, and APIs, Automated authentication with TOTP, MFA, bearer tokens, and client certificates, Session management with smart re-authentication..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner and AppCheck Web App Scanner serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security. Key differences: Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner is Free while AppCheck Web App Scanner is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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