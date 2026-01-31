Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acunetix API Security Testing is a commercial api security tool by Acunetix. OWASP API Security Top 10 is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams and AppSec programs managing REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs across multiple environments should pick Acunetix API Security Testing for its ability to discover hidden and undocumented endpoints that standard scanners miss, then validate them at scale through continuous automated scanning integrated into CI/CD pipelines. The tool's IAST sensor delivers server-side context during testing, which matters when you need to confirm whether a detected vulnerability actually executes or stays theoretical. This is less valuable for organizations still building API inventory or those needing manual penetration testing depth; Acunetix assumes you know what you're protecting and want to run it fast and often.
Security architects and API platform teams building threat models or audit checklists should start with OWASP API Security Top 10; it's the only free reference that maps real exploits to specific API patterns rather than generic web risks. The list is maintained by vendors and practitioners across 15+ companies, so it reflects what's actually breaking in production, not theoretical attack surface. Skip this if you need automated scanning or remediation; it's a framework for thinking, not a tool that runs in your pipeline.
API vulnerability scanning and testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs
A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix API Security Testing vs OWASP API Security Top 10 for your api security needs.
Acunetix API Security Testing: API vulnerability scanning and testing for REST, SOAP, and GraphQL APIs. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Hidden and undocumented API discovery, REST API vulnerability scanning, SOAP API vulnerability scanning..
OWASP API Security Top 10: A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix API Security Testing and OWASP API Security Top 10 serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Key differences: Acunetix API Security Testing is Commercial while OWASP API Security Top 10 is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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