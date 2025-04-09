Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..

Vendict: AI-native platform for security questionnaire automation and GRC/TPRM. built by Vendict. Core capabilities include Security questionnaire response automation with up to 92% reduction in response time, RFP/RFI response automation with AI-driven answer generation and templates, GRC Mentor: hallucination-free AI compliance advisor for contextual GRC guidance..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.