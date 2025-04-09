Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Acuity Risk Management. Vendict is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Vendict. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance checkbox work should seriously consider Acuity Risk Management STREAM® because it actually automates evidence collection across 50+ frameworks instead of just templating them. The platform covers 8 of 8 NIST CSF 2.0 Govern function areas, including the often-neglected supply chain risk management piece, and its continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations means you stop running manual audit prep sprints every quarter. Skip this if your organization has zero appetite for configuration work; the no-code flexibility that makes STREAM adaptable to your specific regulatory mix requires someone to actually do that adaptation.
Security and compliance teams buried in questionnaire response work should adopt Vendict for its 92% reduction in response time; that's not marketing math, it's the difference between your team owning vendor risk assessment versus getting crushed by RFP volume. The platform's GRC Mentor handles contextual compliance guidance without hallucinations, and its TPRM capabilities address NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management at scale, which most GRC tools leave as a manual spreadsheet exercise. Skip this if your organization treats third-party risk as a once-a-year checkbox; Vendict assumes continuous assessment and won't justify itself in annual-audit workflows.
Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring
AI-native platform for security questionnaire automation and GRC/TPRM.
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Common questions about comparing Acuity Risk Management STREAM® vs Vendict for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..
Vendict: AI-native platform for security questionnaire automation and GRC/TPRM. built by Vendict. Core capabilities include Security questionnaire response automation with up to 92% reduction in response time, RFP/RFI response automation with AI-driven answer generation and templates, GRC Mentor: hallucination-free AI compliance advisor for contextual GRC guidance..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® differentiates with Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations. Vendict differentiates with Security questionnaire response automation with up to 92% reduction in response time, RFP/RFI response automation with AI-driven answer generation and templates, GRC Mentor: hallucination-free AI compliance advisor for contextual GRC guidance.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is developed by Acuity Risk Management. Vendict is developed by Vendict. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® and Vendict serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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