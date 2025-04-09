Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..

Intraprise Health BluePrint Protect™: Integrated risk mgmt platform for healthcare cybersecurity executives. built by Intraprise Health. Core capabilities include Unified risk register for centralized risk management, Workflow automation with role assignments and task tracking, Dashboard overviews and granular data grids..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.