Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..

Feha GRC Platform: AI-assisted GRC platform for compliance, risk, and vendor management. built by FEHA. Core capabilities include Multi-framework compliance management with overlapping control identification, Centralized risk tracking and remediation reporting, Third-party vendor security and privacy risk assessments..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.