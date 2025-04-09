Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Acuity Risk Management. Feha GRC Platform is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by FEHA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance checkbox work should seriously consider Acuity Risk Management STREAM® because it actually automates evidence collection across 50+ frameworks instead of just templating them. The platform covers 8 of 8 NIST CSF 2.0 Govern function areas, including the often-neglected supply chain risk management piece, and its continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations means you stop running manual audit prep sprints every quarter. Skip this if your organization has zero appetite for configuration work; the no-code flexibility that makes STREAM adaptable to your specific regulatory mix requires someone to actually do that adaptation.
Mid-market and SMB security teams drowning in overlapping compliance frameworks will find real value in Feha GRC Platform's ability to map controls across ISO 27001, SOC 2, and other standards simultaneously, cutting the audit prep work in half. The platform's NIST CSF 2.0 coverage across governance functions (GV.OC through GV.SC) plus AI-assisted vendor risk assessment gives you legitimate supply chain visibility without hiring a third-party risk manager. Skip this if you need mature detection and response capabilities; Feha prioritizes the upstream governance and vendor management layers, leaving endpoint detection and incident response to other tools.
Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring
AI-assisted GRC platform for compliance, risk, and vendor management.
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Common questions about comparing Acuity Risk Management STREAM® vs Feha GRC Platform for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..
Feha GRC Platform: AI-assisted GRC platform for compliance, risk, and vendor management. built by FEHA. Core capabilities include Multi-framework compliance management with overlapping control identification, Centralized risk tracking and remediation reporting, Third-party vendor security and privacy risk assessments..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® differentiates with Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations. Feha GRC Platform differentiates with Multi-framework compliance management with overlapping control identification, Centralized risk tracking and remediation reporting, Third-party vendor security and privacy risk assessments.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is developed by Acuity Risk Management. Feha GRC Platform is developed by FEHA. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM® and Feha GRC Platform serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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