6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

Feha GRC Platform: AI-assisted GRC platform for compliance, risk, and vendor management. built by FEHA. Core capabilities include Multi-framework compliance management with overlapping control identification, Centralized risk tracking and remediation reporting, Third-party vendor security and privacy risk assessments..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.