Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
6clicks GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by 6clicks. Feha GRC Platform is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by FEHA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in spreadsheet-based compliance tracking will see immediate relief with 6clicks GRC, mainly because its unlimited-user pricing removes the per-seat math that makes traditional GRC tools prohibitively expensive at scale. The platform's Hailey AI automation handles control mapping across multiple frameworks simultaneously, and its Hub & Spoke federated architecture actually works for decentralized organizations rather than forcing everything into a single tenant. Skip this if your audit function demands deep forensic trails or if you need real-time threat intelligence integration; 6clicks excels at governance and vendor risk but treats detection as someone else's problem.
Mid-market and SMB security teams drowning in overlapping compliance frameworks will find real value in Feha GRC Platform's ability to map controls across ISO 27001, SOC 2, and other standards simultaneously, cutting the audit prep work in half. The platform's NIST CSF 2.0 coverage across governance functions (GV.OC through GV.SC) plus AI-assisted vendor risk assessment gives you legitimate supply chain visibility without hiring a third-party risk manager. Skip this if you need mature detection and response capabilities; Feha prioritizes the upstream governance and vendor management layers, leaving endpoint detection and incident response to other tools.
AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management
AI-assisted GRC platform for compliance, risk, and vendor management.
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Common questions about comparing 6clicks GRC vs Feha GRC Platform for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..
Feha GRC Platform: AI-assisted GRC platform for compliance, risk, and vendor management. built by FEHA. Core capabilities include Multi-framework compliance management with overlapping control identification, Centralized risk tracking and remediation reporting, Third-party vendor security and privacy risk assessments..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
6clicks GRC differentiates with IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions. Feha GRC Platform differentiates with Multi-framework compliance management with overlapping control identification, Centralized risk tracking and remediation reporting, Third-party vendor security and privacy risk assessments.
6clicks GRC is developed by 6clicks. Feha GRC Platform is developed by FEHA. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
6clicks GRC and Feha GRC Platform serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools, both cover Security Audit. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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