Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..

Cytrusst Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC): AI-driven GRC platform for compliance, risk mgmt, and governance automation. built by Cytrusst. Core capabilities include Dynamic risk register with asset association and automated risk calculation, Organizational hierarchy view for control distribution tracking, Framework-based and department-specific audit capabilities..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.