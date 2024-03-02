ActorTrackr: ActorTrackr is an open source web application for storing, searching, and linking threat actor intelligence data from public repositories and user contributions..

AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..

Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.