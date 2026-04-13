Active Directory Permissions Analyzer: AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals. built by Paramount Defenses. Core capabilities include Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup..

Soffid Access Management: Centralized access management platform with SSO, MFA, and risk-based policies. built by Soffid. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) for unified access across systems, Progressive multi-factor authentication with multiple methods (password, certificate, OTP, TOTP, FIDO2, push, biometric, NFC, RFID, SMS, email), AI-driven behavioral and network analysis for threat detection..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.