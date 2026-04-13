Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Paramount Defenses. Soffid Access Management is a commercial access management tool by Soffid. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer
Security teams managing Active Directory at mid-market to enterprise scale should pick Active Directory Permissions Analyzer when permission creep and orphaned access rights are eating your audit time. It runs agentless and requires no admin rights to surface domain-wide ACL visibility across custom schema classes and extended rights, meaning you audit without operational friction. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Active Directory as your primary identity store or if you need real-time enforcement alongside analysis; this tool is audit-first, not remediation-focused.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing access across legacy systems, cloud apps, and databases simultaneously should consider Soffid Access Management for its ability to enforce risk-based authentication without ripping out existing infrastructure. The platform's behavioral analysis and dynamic session control map directly to NIST Detect and Protect functions, giving you real-time threat response without forcing a forklift migration. Skip this if you need mature identity governance workflows or deep integration with your existing PAM stack; Soffid prioritizes access enforcement over provisioning and deprovisioning automation.
AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals.
Centralized access management platform with SSO, MFA, and risk-based policies
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Common questions about comparing Active Directory Permissions Analyzer vs Soffid Access Management for your identity governance and administration needs.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer: AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals. built by Paramount Defenses. Core capabilities include Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup..
Soffid Access Management: Centralized access management platform with SSO, MFA, and risk-based policies. built by Soffid. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) for unified access across systems, Progressive multi-factor authentication with multiple methods (password, certificate, OTP, TOTP, FIDO2, push, biometric, NFC, RFID, SMS, email), AI-driven behavioral and network analysis for threat detection..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer differentiates with Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup. Soffid Access Management differentiates with Single Sign-On (SSO) for unified access across systems, Progressive multi-factor authentication with multiple methods (password, certificate, OTP, TOTP, FIDO2, push, biometric, NFC, RFID, SMS, email), AI-driven behavioral and network analysis for threat detection.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is developed by Paramount Defenses. Soffid Access Management is developed by Soffid. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer and Soffid Access Management serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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