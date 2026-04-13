Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Paramount Defenses. One Identity Identity Manager is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by One Identity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer
Security teams managing Active Directory at mid-market to enterprise scale should pick Active Directory Permissions Analyzer when permission creep and orphaned access rights are eating your audit time. It runs agentless and requires no admin rights to surface domain-wide ACL visibility across custom schema classes and extended rights, meaning you audit without operational friction. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Active Directory as your primary identity store or if you need real-time enforcement alongside analysis; this tool is audit-first, not remediation-focused.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling application estates with heavy compliance requirements should start here with One Identity Identity Manager; its attestation campaigns and heatmap-driven access governance let you prove who has what and why without drowning auditors in spreadsheets. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.AA and ID.AM, and the AI-assisted reporting actually reduces the time spent translating access data into boardroom language. Skip this if your org runs mostly SaaS with shallow directory integration or you're unwilling to staff an identity program; One Identity Identity Manager demands active governance, not set-and-forget configuration.
AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals.
Enterprise IGA platform for user access governance and automated provisioning
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Active Directory Permissions Analyzer vs One Identity Identity Manager for your identity governance and administration needs.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer: AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals. built by Paramount Defenses. Core capabilities include Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup..
One Identity Identity Manager: Enterprise IGA platform for user access governance and automated provisioning. built by One Identity. Core capabilities include Identity lifecycle management with automated provisioning, Access governance with compliance visualization and heatmap, Attestation campaigns for access certification..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer differentiates with Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup. One Identity Identity Manager differentiates with Identity lifecycle management with automated provisioning, Access governance with compliance visualization and heatmap, Attestation campaigns for access certification.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer is developed by Paramount Defenses. One Identity Identity Manager is developed by One Identity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Active Directory Permissions Analyzer and One Identity Identity Manager serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox