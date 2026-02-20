Aceiss: Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring. built by Aceiss. Core capabilities include Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization..

One Identity Identity Manager: Enterprise IGA platform for user access governance and automated provisioning. built by One Identity. Core capabilities include Identity lifecycle management with automated provisioning, Access governance with compliance visualization and heatmap, Attestation campaigns for access certification..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.