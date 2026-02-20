Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aceiss is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Aceiss. One Identity Identity Manager is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by One Identity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams wrestling with shadow access and permission creep will find real value in Aceiss for GitHub, where it monitors repository access patterns continuously rather than waiting for annual reviews. The agent-based approach delivers visibility into unauthorized access attempts and anomalous privilege combinations that rules-based systems miss, directly addressing NIST DE.CM and PR.AA. Skip this if you need broad IAM federation or SSO enforcement across your entire infrastructure; Aceiss is narrowly focused on detecting access anomalies after the fact, not preventing bad access decisions upfront.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling application estates with heavy compliance requirements should start here with One Identity Identity Manager; its attestation campaigns and heatmap-driven access governance let you prove who has what and why without drowning auditors in spreadsheets. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.AA and ID.AM, and the AI-assisted reporting actually reduces the time spent translating access data into boardroom language. Skip this if your org runs mostly SaaS with shallow directory integration or you're unwilling to staff an identity program; One Identity Identity Manager demands active governance, not set-and-forget configuration.
Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring.
Enterprise IGA platform for user access governance and automated provisioning
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Common questions about comparing Aceiss vs One Identity Identity Manager for your identity governance and administration needs.
Aceiss: Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring. built by Aceiss. Core capabilities include Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization..
One Identity Identity Manager: Enterprise IGA platform for user access governance and automated provisioning. built by One Identity. Core capabilities include Identity lifecycle management with automated provisioning, Access governance with compliance visualization and heatmap, Attestation campaigns for access certification..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aceiss differentiates with Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization. One Identity Identity Manager differentiates with Identity lifecycle management with automated provisioning, Access governance with compliance visualization and heatmap, Attestation campaigns for access certification.
Aceiss is developed by Aceiss. One Identity Identity Manager is developed by One Identity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aceiss integrates with GitHub. One Identity Identity Manager integrates with SAP, OneLogin, Active Directory. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aceiss and One Identity Identity Manager serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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