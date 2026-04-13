Active Directory Permissions Analyzer: AD permissions audit tool for analyzing ACLs, access rights, and security principals. built by Paramount Defenses. Core capabilities include Domain-wide Active Directory permissions analysis, Allow/Deny and Explicit/Inherited permission filtering, Security principal-specific permissions lookup..

ManageEngine ADManager Plus: Unified AD and Microsoft 365 mgmt, reporting, and automation platform. built by ManageEngine. Core capabilities include Active Directory user, group, and computer management, Over 200 prebuilt AD and Microsoft 365 reports, Bulk user management with CSV imports and templates..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.